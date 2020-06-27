All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
8 Twilight Lane
Last updated August 29 2019

8 Twilight Lane

8 Twilight Lane · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Location

8 Twilight Lane, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Just in time for summer! This three bedroom home is located in the Hidden Trails development of Rancho Santa Margarita. The open floor plan boasts wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs, and a beautiful kitchen with white tile counter tops and back splash, walk-in pantry, and SOLAR, which means No ELECTRIC BILL *! The upstairs features two secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom suite with master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The backyard includes a nice patio area with gas BBQ, and lovely grass area with flower garden. Nicely finished two car attached garage with EV charging station, and washer & dryer included. This is a prime location within walking distance to the award-winning Tijeras Creek Elementary School, close proximity to hiking and biking trails, the 241 toll road, shops, restaurants, parks, and movie theaters. The property is part of the SAMLARC association which has many amenities including pools, spas, tennis/sports courts, and the beautiful beach club. This home is a must see! * unless using over the electric credit amount !!! NEW CARPET & PAINT ** SORRY NO PETS **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Twilight Lane have any available units?
8 Twilight Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Twilight Lane have?
Some of 8 Twilight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Twilight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Twilight Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Twilight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Twilight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 8 Twilight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Twilight Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Twilight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Twilight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Twilight Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8 Twilight Lane has a pool.
Does 8 Twilight Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Twilight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Twilight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Twilight Lane has units with dishwashers.
