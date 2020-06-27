8 Twilight Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Just in time for summer! This three bedroom home is located in the Hidden Trails development of Rancho Santa Margarita. The open floor plan boasts wood laminate flooring throughout the downstairs, and a beautiful kitchen with white tile counter tops and back splash, walk-in pantry, and SOLAR, which means No ELECTRIC BILL *! The upstairs features two secondary bedrooms and a master bedroom suite with master bathroom and large walk-in closet. The backyard includes a nice patio area with gas BBQ, and lovely grass area with flower garden. Nicely finished two car attached garage with EV charging station, and washer & dryer included. This is a prime location within walking distance to the award-winning Tijeras Creek Elementary School, close proximity to hiking and biking trails, the 241 toll road, shops, restaurants, parks, and movie theaters. The property is part of the SAMLARC association which has many amenities including pools, spas, tennis/sports courts, and the beautiful beach club. This home is a must see! * unless using over the electric credit amount !!! NEW CARPET & PAINT ** SORRY NO PETS **