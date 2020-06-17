All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

8 San Simon

8 San Simon · No Longer Available
Location

8 San Simon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
WOW CHECK THIS OUT! This lovely 3 Bedroom PLUS LOFT home with a Large Backyard surrounded with New Fencing offers a Small View of Saddleback Mountains and is situated on a Cul-de-Sac in a Great Neighborhood. Formal Tile Entry with Step down Formal Living Room with Shutters, Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings to Entertain in! Tile Flooring thru-out the downstairs for easy care. Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Breakfast Counter overlooking cozy Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Downstairs Powder Room with upgraded sink/cabinet. Individual Laundry Room located inside with direct access to 2 Car Garage. Wood laminate staircase leads to a Upstairs offering a Spacious LOFT area overlooking Dining/Living Room, Master Suite with wall of closets and separate dressing area with dual sinks and private water closet, shower/tub combination. Secondary Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom are located at opposite side of master. Windows have been replaced thru-out the entire home. Backyard offers privacy and a patio for entertaining. Large side yard can be used for dog run. Great Neighborhood with Private Pool/Spa for Homeowner's use, Park with Sport Court, Tot Lots, Picnic Area and More! Blue Ribbon Schools, K-8, Tesoro High School, close to fwy, toll roads, shopping and more. Member of RSM Master Association offering access to the Lake and several Parks with pools, tennis courts, sport fields and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 San Simon have any available units?
8 San Simon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 San Simon have?
Some of 8 San Simon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 San Simon currently offering any rent specials?
8 San Simon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 San Simon pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 San Simon is pet friendly.
Does 8 San Simon offer parking?
Yes, 8 San Simon offers parking.
Does 8 San Simon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 San Simon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 San Simon have a pool?
Yes, 8 San Simon has a pool.
Does 8 San Simon have accessible units?
No, 8 San Simon does not have accessible units.
Does 8 San Simon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 San Simon has units with dishwashers.

