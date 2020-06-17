8 San Simon

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

WOW CHECK THIS OUT! This lovely 3 Bedroom PLUS LOFT home with a Large Backyard surrounded with New Fencing offers a Small View of Saddleback Mountains and is situated on a Cul-de-Sac in a Great Neighborhood. Formal Tile Entry with Step down Formal Living Room with Shutters, Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings to Entertain in! Tile Flooring thru-out the downstairs for easy care. Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Breakfast Counter overlooking cozy Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Downstairs Powder Room with upgraded sink/cabinet. Individual Laundry Room located inside with direct access to 2 Car Garage. Wood laminate staircase leads to a Upstairs offering a Spacious LOFT area overlooking Dining/Living Room, Master Suite with wall of closets and separate dressing area with dual sinks and private water closet, shower/tub combination. Secondary Bedrooms and Hall Bathroom are located at opposite side of master. Windows have been replaced thru-out the entire home. Backyard offers privacy and a patio for entertaining. Large side yard can be used for dog run. Great Neighborhood with Private Pool/Spa for Homeowner's use, Park with Sport Court, Tot Lots, Picnic Area and More! Blue Ribbon Schools, K-8, Tesoro High School, close to fwy, toll roads, shopping and more. Member of RSM Master Association offering access to the Lake and several Parks with pools, tennis courts, sport fields and more!