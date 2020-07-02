73 Wild Horse Loop, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome offering 3 bedrooms in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita. This home has lots of natural light through the tall windows and high ceilings. Direct access two car garage. Private fenced back patio with pergola. All bedrooms upstairs and one half bathroom downstairs. Close to schools and lots of entertainment and restaurants. Hiking and biking trails nearby. Private association pool walking distance from the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 73 Wild Horse have any available units?
73 Wild Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.