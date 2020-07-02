73 Wild Horse

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Townhome offering 3 bedrooms in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita. This home has lots of natural light through the tall windows and high ceilings. Direct access two car garage. Private fenced back patio with pergola. All bedrooms upstairs and one half bathroom downstairs. Close to schools and lots of entertainment and restaurants. Hiking and biking trails nearby. Private association pool walking distance from the home.