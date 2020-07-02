All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
73 Wild Horse
73 Wild Horse

73 Wild Horse Loop · No Longer Available
Location

73 Wild Horse Loop, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Townhome offering 3 bedrooms in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita. This home has lots of natural light through the tall windows and high ceilings. Direct access two car garage. Private fenced back patio with pergola. All bedrooms upstairs and one half bathroom downstairs. Close to schools and lots of entertainment and restaurants. Hiking and biking trails nearby. Private association pool walking distance from the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 73 Wild Horse have any available units?
73 Wild Horse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 73 Wild Horse have?
Some of 73 Wild Horse's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 73 Wild Horse currently offering any rent specials?
73 Wild Horse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 73 Wild Horse pet-friendly?
No, 73 Wild Horse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 73 Wild Horse offer parking?
Yes, 73 Wild Horse offers parking.
Does 73 Wild Horse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 73 Wild Horse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 73 Wild Horse have a pool?
Yes, 73 Wild Horse has a pool.
Does 73 Wild Horse have accessible units?
No, 73 Wild Horse does not have accessible units.
Does 73 Wild Horse have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 73 Wild Horse has units with dishwashers.

