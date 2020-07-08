All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 7 Violado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
7 Violado
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

7 Violado

7 Violado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

7 Violado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500-OFF! 1ST MONTHS RENT. Fantastic upper-end unit with beautiful views of Saddleback Mountains. Bright open two-bedroom floor plan each with its own full bath and walk-in closets. Huge deck. Living room with fireplace, freshly painted throughout. Cathedral ceilings, central air conditioning. One car garage. Very quiet and private location. Association tennis/basketball, pools, spa, playgrounds and walking distance to lake and shopping.
For more information on this property please contact us.
This property is professionally managed by Enterprise Property Management in Santa Ana California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Violado have any available units?
7 Violado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Violado have?
Some of 7 Violado's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Violado currently offering any rent specials?
7 Violado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Violado pet-friendly?
No, 7 Violado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 7 Violado offer parking?
Yes, 7 Violado offers parking.
Does 7 Violado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Violado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Violado have a pool?
Yes, 7 Violado has a pool.
Does 7 Violado have accessible units?
No, 7 Violado does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Violado have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Violado does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego