Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500-OFF! 1ST MONTHS RENT. Fantastic upper-end unit with beautiful views of Saddleback Mountains. Bright open two-bedroom floor plan each with its own full bath and walk-in closets. Huge deck. Living room with fireplace, freshly painted throughout. Cathedral ceilings, central air conditioning. One car garage. Very quiet and private location. Association tennis/basketball, pools, spa, playgrounds and walking distance to lake and shopping.

This property is professionally managed by Enterprise Property Management in Santa Ana California.