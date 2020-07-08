Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! $500-OFF! 1ST MONTHS RENT. Fantastic upper-end unit with beautiful views of Saddleback Mountains. Bright open two-bedroom floor plan each with its own full bath and walk-in closets. Huge deck. Living room with fireplace, freshly painted throughout. Cathedral ceilings, central air conditioning. One car garage. Very quiet and private location. Association tennis/basketball, pools, spa, playgrounds and walking distance to lake and shopping.
