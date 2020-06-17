7 San Vincente

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Beautiful home inside and out with Great Cul-De-Sac Location! Walking distance to RSM Middle School and Santa Margarita Catholic High School! Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting and Fresh Paint! Light n' Bright Breakfast Nook area! Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring in Entry, Hallways, Family Room, Bath and Kitchen areas! Upgraded Doors and Windows. Plantation Shutters in the Living Room! Fantastic Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and updated Master Bath! Downstairs Bedroom with updated 3/4 bath down! Spacious 3 Car Garage with storage cabinets! Close to Excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, bike and hike trails plus easy toll road access! SAMLARC membership allows access to the beach club, pools, parks, trails and more! Small, quiet pets will be considered. Please call Eric at 949.836.3064 to schedule a showing.