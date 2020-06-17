All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 7 San Vincente.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
7 San Vincente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 San Vincente

7 San Vincente · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

7 San Vincente, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home inside and out with Great Cul-De-Sac Location! Walking distance to RSM Middle School and Santa Margarita Catholic High School! Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Recessed Lighting and Fresh Paint! Light n' Bright Breakfast Nook area! Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring in Entry, Hallways, Family Room, Bath and Kitchen areas! Upgraded Doors and Windows. Plantation Shutters in the Living Room! Fantastic Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and updated Master Bath! Downstairs Bedroom with updated 3/4 bath down! Spacious 3 Car Garage with storage cabinets! Close to Excellent schools, shopping, restaurants, bike and hike trails plus easy toll road access! SAMLARC membership allows access to the beach club, pools, parks, trails and more! Small, quiet pets will be considered. Please call Eric at 949.836.3064 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 San Vincente have any available units?
7 San Vincente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 San Vincente have?
Some of 7 San Vincente's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 San Vincente currently offering any rent specials?
7 San Vincente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 San Vincente pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 San Vincente is pet friendly.
Does 7 San Vincente offer parking?
Yes, 7 San Vincente does offer parking.
Does 7 San Vincente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 San Vincente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 San Vincente have a pool?
Yes, 7 San Vincente has a pool.
Does 7 San Vincente have accessible units?
No, 7 San Vincente does not have accessible units.
Does 7 San Vincente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 San Vincente has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego