Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Ideal location with upgraded kitchen! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home offers a larger loft and is located near shopping plazas, parks, movie theater, Serra elementary school and more! This property has spacious living areas, bedrooms and an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the Samlarc amenities that include the Santa Margarita beach club, parks, tennis courts, pools and more. The RSM Lake is also close by and offer gorgeous mountain scenery!