61 PASEO PRIMERO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood with award winning elementary school. Close to neighborhood park. This home offers three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and a bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Two car attached garage with direct access. Lots of upgrades. Raised ceiling creates spacious living room with romantic fireplace. . Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry. Upgrades include , newer water heater, window blinds, timer lights in backyard, tub enclosures in all 3 baths. Good size yard. Convenient upstairs laundry.A beautiful place to call home.