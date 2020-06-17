All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

61 PASEO PRIMERO

61 Paseo Primero · No Longer Available
Location

61 Paseo Primero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood with award winning elementary school. Close to neighborhood park. This home offers three bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and a bedroom and full bath on the main floor. Two car attached garage with direct access. Lots of upgrades. Raised ceiling creates spacious living room with romantic fireplace. . Kitchen boasts maple cabinetry. Upgrades include , newer water heater, window blinds, timer lights in backyard, tub enclosures in all 3 baths. Good size yard. Convenient upstairs laundry.A beautiful place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have any available units?
61 PASEO PRIMERO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have?
Some of 61 PASEO PRIMERO's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 PASEO PRIMERO currently offering any rent specials?
61 PASEO PRIMERO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 PASEO PRIMERO pet-friendly?
No, 61 PASEO PRIMERO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO offer parking?
Yes, 61 PASEO PRIMERO offers parking.
Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 PASEO PRIMERO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have a pool?
No, 61 PASEO PRIMERO does not have a pool.
Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have accessible units?
No, 61 PASEO PRIMERO does not have accessible units.
Does 61 PASEO PRIMERO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 PASEO PRIMERO has units with dishwashers.

