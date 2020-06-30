6 Villamoura

Amenities

A spacious 3-bedroom home with a professional addition to the back of the house. Situated at the end of a Cul-de-Sac in the in the guard gated community of Dove Canyon; this prime location is unlike anything you've seen before. As you make your way through the home, you immediately notice the open floor plan with an inviting living space to your right and formal dining room to the left; both of which offer soaring ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting. As you make your way to the kitchen, you'll enjoy expansive backyard views while entertaining in the spacious kitchen and adjacent family room. The main level also includes a home office, laundry room and an attached 2 car garage with overhead storage. Meanwhile the upstairs master suite offers sweeping views, an abundance of natural light and a master bath complete with dual vanities, a bathtub, shower and 2 closets. There are also 2 additional bedrooms located upstairs.