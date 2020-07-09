All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
6 Paseo Girasol

6 Paseo Girasol · No Longer Available
Location

6 Paseo Girasol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, meticulous condition, 3 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car garage. Newer porcelain tile flooring, new carpet, new baseboards, interior just painted throughout , beautiful fireplace, newer stainless steel appliances, stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer included, recessed lighting, vaulted ceiling, large interior storage closet, inside full size laundry. Low maintenance backyard. Rancho Santa Margarita residents enjoy the beautiful RSM lake, beach club, parks, playgrounds, community pools, hiking and biking trails. Just a few minutes away from O’Neill Regional Park. Nearby top rated schools and easy access to the 241 Foothill Transportation Corridor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Paseo Girasol have any available units?
6 Paseo Girasol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Paseo Girasol have?
Some of 6 Paseo Girasol's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Paseo Girasol currently offering any rent specials?
6 Paseo Girasol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Paseo Girasol pet-friendly?
No, 6 Paseo Girasol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 6 Paseo Girasol offer parking?
Yes, 6 Paseo Girasol offers parking.
Does 6 Paseo Girasol have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Paseo Girasol offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Paseo Girasol have a pool?
Yes, 6 Paseo Girasol has a pool.
Does 6 Paseo Girasol have accessible units?
No, 6 Paseo Girasol does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Paseo Girasol have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Paseo Girasol does not have units with dishwashers.

