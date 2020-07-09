6 Paseo Girasol

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, meticulous condition, 3 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, 2 Car garage. Newer porcelain tile flooring, new carpet, new baseboards, interior just painted throughout , beautiful fireplace, newer stainless steel appliances, stainless steel refrigerator and washer/dryer included, recessed lighting, vaulted ceiling, large interior storage closet, inside full size laundry. Low maintenance backyard. Rancho Santa Margarita residents enjoy the beautiful RSM lake, beach club, parks, playgrounds, community pools, hiking and biking trails. Just a few minutes away from O’Neill Regional Park. Nearby top rated schools and easy access to the 241 Foothill Transportation Corridor.