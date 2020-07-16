All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 AM

51 Leonado

51 Leonado · (949) 791-8160
Location

51 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light. The kitchen overlooks both the living space and the patio, making it wonderfully easy to entertain guests. The bedrooms are spacious and separated from one another, offering some privacy for everyone. The condo has a single car detached garage. Location doesn't get much better than this. Tenants will be close to schools, shopping, the RSM lake, entertainment and quick access to the toll road. This is a property you won't want to miss. Newer Updates Include: carpet, granite in kitchen, kitchen drawers on rollers with soft-close, kitchen cabinet doors, kitchen cabinet hardware, cabinet boxes painted inside and outside, window treatments, vertical blinds on patio door, patio screen door, front door painted inside and outside and front door lock/key have been replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Leonado have any available units?
51 Leonado has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 Leonado have?
Some of 51 Leonado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Leonado currently offering any rent specials?
51 Leonado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Leonado pet-friendly?
No, 51 Leonado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 51 Leonado offer parking?
Yes, 51 Leonado offers parking.
Does 51 Leonado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Leonado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Leonado have a pool?
No, 51 Leonado does not have a pool.
Does 51 Leonado have accessible units?
No, 51 Leonado does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Leonado have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 Leonado does not have units with dishwashers.
