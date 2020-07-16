51 Leonado

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light. The kitchen overlooks both the living space and the patio, making it wonderfully easy to entertain guests. The bedrooms are spacious and separated from one another, offering some privacy for everyone. The condo has a single car detached garage. Location doesn't get much better than this. Tenants will be close to schools, shopping, the RSM lake, entertainment and quick access to the toll road. This is a property you won't want to miss. Newer Updates Include: carpet, granite in kitchen, kitchen drawers on rollers with soft-close, kitchen cabinet doors, kitchen cabinet hardware, cabinet boxes painted inside and outside, window treatments, vertical blinds on patio door, patio screen door, front door painted inside and outside and front door lock/key have been replaced.