49 Via Prado

Amenities
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen. Upgraded Stylish Dark Laminate Wood Flooring. No Carpet in this unit! Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Neutral painted walls, baseboards, closets, kitchen, drawers, doors, & trim! Private location. Short WALK to schools & shopping centers. Only a few minutes to RSM Lake! List Price Includes: Use of full sized Washer & Dryer. (NO CATS) 1 small well behaved dog considered.