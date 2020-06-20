All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
49 Via Prado
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:16 PM

49 Via Prado

49 Via Prado · (949) 533-4414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen. Upgraded Stylish Dark Laminate Wood Flooring. No Carpet in this unit! Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Neutral painted walls, baseboards, closets, kitchen, drawers, doors, & trim! Private location. Short WALK to schools & shopping centers. Only a few minutes to RSM Lake! List Price Includes: Use of full sized Washer & Dryer. (NO CATS) 1 small well behaved dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Via Prado have any available units?
49 Via Prado has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Via Prado have?
Some of 49 Via Prado's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Via Prado currently offering any rent specials?
49 Via Prado isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Via Prado pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Via Prado is pet friendly.
Does 49 Via Prado offer parking?
Yes, 49 Via Prado does offer parking.
Does 49 Via Prado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Via Prado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Via Prado have a pool?
No, 49 Via Prado does not have a pool.
Does 49 Via Prado have accessible units?
No, 49 Via Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Via Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Via Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
