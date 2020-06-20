49 Via Prado

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen. Upgraded Stylish Dark Laminate Wood Flooring. No Carpet in this unit! Full Sized Washer & Dryer. Neutral painted walls, baseboards, closets, kitchen, drawers, doors, & trim! Private location. Short WALK to schools & shopping centers. Only a few minutes to RSM Lake! List Price Includes: Use of full sized Washer & Dryer. (NO CATS) 1 small well behaved dog considered.