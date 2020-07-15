All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
48 Calle de los Ninos

48 Calle de los Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

48 Calle de los Ninos, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Rancho Santa Margarita - Awesome 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Single Family Home in Los Abanicos

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House MONDAY, December 16th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 6:30PM to 7:30PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or confirm during these times, just come on down!

NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT THE HOME!
Master Suite with Walk-in Closet
Separate Dining Area and Den Downstairs
Tile Floors on First Floor
All Hardwood Floors Upstairs
Terrific Backyard
Direct Access 2 Car Garage
All SAMLARC amenities access included with rent

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered exclusively by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5365116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Calle de los Ninos have any available units?
48 Calle de los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Calle de los Ninos have?
Some of 48 Calle de los Ninos's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Calle de los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
48 Calle de los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Calle de los Ninos pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Calle de los Ninos is pet friendly.
Does 48 Calle de los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 48 Calle de los Ninos offers parking.
Does 48 Calle de los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Calle de los Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Calle de los Ninos have a pool?
No, 48 Calle de los Ninos does not have a pool.
Does 48 Calle de los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 48 Calle de los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Calle de los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Calle de los Ninos does not have units with dishwashers.
