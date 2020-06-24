All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
44 Paseo Del Sol
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

44 Paseo Del Sol

44 Paseo Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

44 Paseo Del Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
44 Paseo Del Sol Available 04/01/19 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful Town-Home Available Now - 2 story 1 car garage laundry - ****PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Follow these specific instructions IF YOU WANT to view this rental home**********

This home IS OCCUPIED

****NO CALLS PLEASE****

********************To see this home PLEASE EMAIL STACEY to instruct a showing with the current tenants**********************
Stacey@lrsrm.com

***This is a tenant occupied home until end of March******************
Property showings will be scheduled accordingly with the tenants. EMAIL me to set this up only. NO PHONE CALL

Stacey@LRSRM.com

***WE ARE SEEKING LONG TERM TENANTS 2 yr or more lease at SAME RATE***

This beautiful town-home is clean, light & bright, open spacious floor plan and no neighbors behind with travertine tile and plush carpet. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with ceasar stone counter tops and bar seating that is open to the dining area and family room with views out the back. Upstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom, walk in closets and a small desk area. Single car garage and laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups and powder room. The back patio features a large concrete area for your barbecue and patio furniture in a private setting. Community offers pet parks, pools, and spas.

Available for immediate move in - this one won't last!!

Small pet welcome with additional pet deposit $500

********************To see this home PLEASE EMAIL STACEY ONLY , No Phone Calls**********************
Stacey@lrsrm.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.

We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.

Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com

********************To see this home PLEASE EMAIL STACEY only, no PHONE CALLS**********************
Stacey@lrsrm.com

(RLNE3240234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Paseo Del Sol have any available units?
44 Paseo Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Paseo Del Sol have?
Some of 44 Paseo Del Sol's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Paseo Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
44 Paseo Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Paseo Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Paseo Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 44 Paseo Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 44 Paseo Del Sol offers parking.
Does 44 Paseo Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Paseo Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Paseo Del Sol have a pool?
Yes, 44 Paseo Del Sol has a pool.
Does 44 Paseo Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 44 Paseo Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Paseo Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Paseo Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
