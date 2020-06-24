Amenities

44 Paseo Del Sol Available 04/01/19 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful Town-Home Available Now - 2 story 1 car garage laundry - ****PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE Follow these specific instructions IF YOU WANT to view this rental home**********



This home IS OCCUPIED



****NO CALLS PLEASE****



********************To see this home PLEASE EMAIL STACEY to instruct a showing with the current tenants**********************

Stacey@lrsrm.com



***This is a tenant occupied home until end of March******************

Stacey@LRSRM.com



***WE ARE SEEKING LONG TERM TENANTS 2 yr or more lease at SAME RATE***



This beautiful town-home is clean, light & bright, open spacious floor plan and no neighbors behind with travertine tile and plush carpet. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with ceasar stone counter tops and bar seating that is open to the dining area and family room with views out the back. Upstairs, each bedroom has their own private bathroom, walk in closets and a small desk area. Single car garage and laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups and powder room. The back patio features a large concrete area for your barbecue and patio furniture in a private setting. Community offers pet parks, pools, and spas.



Available for immediate move in - this one won't last!!



Small pet welcome with additional pet deposit $500



Stacey@lrsrm.com



$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.



We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.



Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com



Stacey@lrsrm.com



