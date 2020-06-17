All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

42 Lobelia

42 Lobelia · No Longer Available
Location

42 Lobelia, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***3 Bedrooms+*** 1 Loft ,***2 Full bathrooms***2 Car Garage***2 Balcony to enjoy the view***
Email Listing agent: connieli168@yahoo.com for showing and questions.

Welcome Home! This darling home in the trees features three bedrooms plus a loft. A flowing floor plan invites one out to the large balcony off the living room or through the dining room to the remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Two bedrooms and two bath are on entry level, and then a 3rd bedroom and loft are upstairs. The loft makes for a great in-home office, play area or bonus room. This desirable end unit with 2 car garage is located close to the lake and wilderness hiking trails providing lots of outdoor fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lobelia have any available units?
42 Lobelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Lobelia have?
Some of 42 Lobelia's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Lobelia currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lobelia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lobelia pet-friendly?
No, 42 Lobelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 42 Lobelia offer parking?
Yes, 42 Lobelia offers parking.
Does 42 Lobelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Lobelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lobelia have a pool?
No, 42 Lobelia does not have a pool.
Does 42 Lobelia have accessible units?
No, 42 Lobelia does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lobelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Lobelia does not have units with dishwashers.
