41 Via Hermosa

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Remodeled Upstairs Condo in RSM - Check out this beautiful and newly remodeled upstairs unit in Mission Courts in the fantastic city of Rancho Santa Margarita! This condo has everything you need and is centrally located downtown with access to all of RSM amenities; 4 pools, RSM Lake and Beach Club, parks, tennis & volleyball courts! It boasts a large spacious living room with high ceilings. Highlights include a kitchen with new granite look counters, new white appliances, and lots of storage. Wonderful dining area, including gorgeous hard wood floors which are throughout unit. Large master suite with ceiling fan, mirrored closets, walk in closet, and attached bathroom. This home also includes a second bedroom with ceiling fan and large closet. Guest bathroom contains a stack-able washer & dryer which is included. Pets are welcome! Condo is centrally located to blue ribbon award winning schools, tons of shopping, and great dining options. *Please note there is a pet rent of $50.00 in addition to the monthly rent



(RLNE4604938)