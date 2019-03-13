All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
41 Via Hermosa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

41 Via Hermosa

41 Via Hermosa · No Longer Available
Location

41 Via Hermosa, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Remodeled Upstairs Condo in RSM - Check out this beautiful and newly remodeled upstairs unit in Mission Courts in the fantastic city of Rancho Santa Margarita! This condo has everything you need and is centrally located downtown with access to all of RSM amenities; 4 pools, RSM Lake and Beach Club, parks, tennis & volleyball courts! It boasts a large spacious living room with high ceilings. Highlights include a kitchen with new granite look counters, new white appliances, and lots of storage. Wonderful dining area, including gorgeous hard wood floors which are throughout unit. Large master suite with ceiling fan, mirrored closets, walk in closet, and attached bathroom. This home also includes a second bedroom with ceiling fan and large closet. Guest bathroom contains a stack-able washer & dryer which is included. Pets are welcome! Condo is centrally located to blue ribbon award winning schools, tons of shopping, and great dining options. *Please note there is a pet rent of $50.00 in addition to the monthly rent

(RLNE4604938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Via Hermosa have any available units?
41 Via Hermosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 Via Hermosa have?
Some of 41 Via Hermosa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Via Hermosa currently offering any rent specials?
41 Via Hermosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Via Hermosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 Via Hermosa is pet friendly.
Does 41 Via Hermosa offer parking?
Yes, 41 Via Hermosa offers parking.
Does 41 Via Hermosa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Via Hermosa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Via Hermosa have a pool?
Yes, 41 Via Hermosa has a pool.
Does 41 Via Hermosa have accessible units?
No, 41 Via Hermosa does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Via Hermosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Via Hermosa has units with dishwashers.
