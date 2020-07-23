4 Via Jacinto

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Welcome to the cozy 3 Bedroom Home on a Cul-de-sac in the Golf course Community of Villavante. The Home offers 2 Bedrooms on the 2nd level and a Main floor Bedroom and full Bathroom with mirrored closet doors. Wood flooring throughout the 1st level. Carpet will be replaced and property is being painted by next week. Spacious Kitchen and charming Living room with Fireplace. Nice and bright! Covered Patio and landscaped side yard. Walking distance to elementary school and the community pool. Low HOA! A MUST SEE!