4 Via Barcelona

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Terrific Opportunity To Rent This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Plus Den Unit In A Highly Desirable Rancho Santa Margarita Location. 1224 Square Feet With Wood Floors And Updated Features. Brand New Kitchen Appliances, and Newly Painted. Very Spacious Floor Plan, With Living Room Fireplace. One Direct Access Attached Garage And One Assigned Parking Spot Directly In Front Of Unit. Living Area Is Upstairs Above The Unit's Garage. Enjoy The Sunsets From The Large Balcony Just Off the Living Room. Excellent Community With Association Pool And Spa. Walking Distance To Shopping, Entertainment, And Schools. Please call listing agent with any questions (949) 412-6052.