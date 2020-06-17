All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
36 Via Solaz
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

36 Via Solaz

36 Via Solaz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

36 Via Solaz, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
36 Via Solaz Available 11/01/19 2bed/2bath 2 car garage - THIS I S A MUST SEE condo in a prime Location, Tijeras Creek Villas, View of the Golf Course and Water from balcony., Short hop to the Pool. This home is equipped with 2 bedrooms with Mirrored Closet Doors, 2 bathrooms with a large balcony. The condo is above one of the garages. A fireplace and rare 2 single car garages. This condo also has stack able Washer & Dryer. Plenty of hiking trails & parks nearby, you will also belong to SAMLARC and be able to enjoy the Lagoon on RSM lake.

(RLNE4687368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Via Solaz have any available units?
36 Via Solaz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Via Solaz have?
Some of 36 Via Solaz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Via Solaz currently offering any rent specials?
36 Via Solaz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Via Solaz pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Via Solaz is pet friendly.
Does 36 Via Solaz offer parking?
Yes, 36 Via Solaz offers parking.
Does 36 Via Solaz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Via Solaz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Via Solaz have a pool?
Yes, 36 Via Solaz has a pool.
Does 36 Via Solaz have accessible units?
No, 36 Via Solaz does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Via Solaz have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Via Solaz does not have units with dishwashers.

