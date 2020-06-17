Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

36 Via Solaz Available 11/01/19 2bed/2bath 2 car garage - THIS I S A MUST SEE condo in a prime Location, Tijeras Creek Villas, View of the Golf Course and Water from balcony., Short hop to the Pool. This home is equipped with 2 bedrooms with Mirrored Closet Doors, 2 bathrooms with a large balcony. The condo is above one of the garages. A fireplace and rare 2 single car garages. This condo also has stack able Washer & Dryer. Plenty of hiking trails & parks nearby, you will also belong to SAMLARC and be able to enjoy the Lagoon on RSM lake.



(RLNE4687368)