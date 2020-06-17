All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
32 Barneburg

32 Barneburg · No Longer Available
Location

32 Barneburg, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Remarkable VIEW property overlooks the hills, mountain and beautifully landscaped yard with POOL! The freshly painted interior offers a main floor bedroom, main floor office, wet bar, dedicated dining and living room. A roomy kitchen features recently painted cabinetry, center island, stainless steel refrigerator, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room, wet bar and breakfast nook. This luxurious master suite boasts unbelievable views. Relax on the large private balcony or next to the romantic fireplace in the retreat. Storage abounds in the spacious closet, while a master bath with soothing tub, separate shower, double sink and gorgeous view create the feeling of a private spa. The expansive second level opens to 2 separate loft areas – a large bonus room outside the master suite and another outside the secondary bedrooms, ideal for teens quarters or play room! Three over-sized secondary suites complete the 2nd level. The backyard offers a private pool, peaceful panoramic surroundings and a private barbecue and ample patio areas. Dove Canyon is a 24 hour guard gated community with amenities such as tennis courts, park, pool and basketball court. Dove Canyon is home to the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and is located next to Cleveland National Forest, high rated schools including Santa Margarita Catholic high school, shopping plazas, restaurants and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Barneburg have any available units?
32 Barneburg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Barneburg have?
Some of 32 Barneburg's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Barneburg currently offering any rent specials?
32 Barneburg isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Barneburg pet-friendly?
No, 32 Barneburg is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32 Barneburg offer parking?
Yes, 32 Barneburg does offer parking.
Does 32 Barneburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Barneburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Barneburg have a pool?
Yes, 32 Barneburg has a pool.
Does 32 Barneburg have accessible units?
No, 32 Barneburg does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Barneburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Barneburg has units with dishwashers.
