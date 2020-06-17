32 Barneburg

Amenities

Remarkable VIEW property overlooks the hills, mountain and beautifully landscaped yard with POOL! The freshly painted interior offers a main floor bedroom, main floor office, wet bar, dedicated dining and living room. A roomy kitchen features recently painted cabinetry, center island, stainless steel refrigerator, granite counter tops and walk-in pantry. The gourmet kitchen opens to the family room, wet bar and breakfast nook. This luxurious master suite boasts unbelievable views. Relax on the large private balcony or next to the romantic fireplace in the retreat. Storage abounds in the spacious closet, while a master bath with soothing tub, separate shower, double sink and gorgeous view create the feeling of a private spa. The expansive second level opens to 2 separate loft areas – a large bonus room outside the master suite and another outside the secondary bedrooms, ideal for teens quarters or play room! Three over-sized secondary suites complete the 2nd level. The backyard offers a private pool, peaceful panoramic surroundings and a private barbecue and ample patio areas. Dove Canyon is a 24 hour guard gated community with amenities such as tennis courts, park, pool and basketball court. Dove Canyon is home to the Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course and is located next to Cleveland National Forest, high rated schools including Santa Margarita Catholic high school, shopping plazas, restaurants and toll road.