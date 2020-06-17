All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan

30 Gavilan · (949) 482-3999
Location

30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 184 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 763 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen. Newer vinyl wood flooring throughout. Plantation Shutters on every window. Beautiful view from the balcony. This unit is clean and ready to move in. It comes with one carport/ Covered parking and one Permit for your second car. Upon entry you will find yourself in a light and bright living room with high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen opens up to the Dining and Living room. Kitchen has Newer cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, Beautiful counter tops. The master bedroom has two closets. And The laundry closet is in the small hallway to the second bedroom. The floor plan has a good flow.
BBQ in your balcony or simply sit and enjoy a drink while looking at the view. The community has pool and spa and it is very close to major shopping centers, award wining schools, beautiful RSM lake and free ways. Unit comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Gavilan have any available units?
30 Gavilan has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Gavilan have?
Some of 30 Gavilan's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Gavilan currently offering any rent specials?
30 Gavilan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Gavilan pet-friendly?
No, 30 Gavilan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 30 Gavilan offer parking?
Yes, 30 Gavilan does offer parking.
Does 30 Gavilan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Gavilan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Gavilan have a pool?
Yes, 30 Gavilan has a pool.
Does 30 Gavilan have accessible units?
No, 30 Gavilan does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Gavilan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Gavilan has units with dishwashers.
