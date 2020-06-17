30 Gavilan

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen. Newer vinyl wood flooring throughout. Plantation Shutters on every window. Beautiful view from the balcony. This unit is clean and ready to move in. It comes with one carport/ Covered parking and one Permit for your second car. Upon entry you will find yourself in a light and bright living room with high ceilings and a beautiful fireplace. Kitchen opens up to the Dining and Living room. Kitchen has Newer cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, Beautiful counter tops. The master bedroom has two closets. And The laundry closet is in the small hallway to the second bedroom. The floor plan has a good flow.

BBQ in your balcony or simply sit and enjoy a drink while looking at the view. The community has pool and spa and it is very close to major shopping centers, award wining schools, beautiful RSM lake and free ways. Unit comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer.