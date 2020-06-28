29 Vista La Cuesta

Amenities
Beautiful single level home with no steps and no stairs located in Vista La Cuesta, close to Lake Santa Margarita, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'neill Park!
This tastefully upgraded home boasts an open floor plan with neutral ceramic tile flooring throughout. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, custom lighting & designer faucets. Dual pane windows and slider! The living room is open to kitchen and has a cozy fireplace for you to enjoy. Private patio off of the living area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and a separate double door closet.