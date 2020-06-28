29 Vista La Cuesta

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful single level home with no steps and no stairs located in Vista La Cuesta, close to Lake Santa Margarita, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'neill Park!

This tastefully upgraded home boasts an open floor plan with neutral ceramic tile flooring throughout. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, custom lighting & designer faucets. Dual pane windows and slider! The living room is open to kitchen and has a cozy fireplace for you to enjoy. Private patio off of the living area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and a separate double door closet.