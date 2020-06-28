All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
29 Vista La Cuesta
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

29 Vista La Cuesta

29 Vista La Cuesta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

29 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful single level home with no steps and no stairs located in Vista La Cuesta, close to Lake Santa Margarita, the Beach Club & Lagoon & O'neill Park!
This tastefully upgraded home boasts an open floor plan with neutral ceramic tile flooring throughout. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached one car garage and one assigned parking space. Kitchen is upgraded with granite counters, custom lighting & designer faucets. Dual pane windows and slider! The living room is open to kitchen and has a cozy fireplace for you to enjoy. Private patio off of the living area. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and a separate double door closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Vista La Cuesta have any available units?
29 Vista La Cuesta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Vista La Cuesta have?
Some of 29 Vista La Cuesta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Vista La Cuesta currently offering any rent specials?
29 Vista La Cuesta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Vista La Cuesta pet-friendly?
No, 29 Vista La Cuesta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 29 Vista La Cuesta offer parking?
Yes, 29 Vista La Cuesta offers parking.
Does 29 Vista La Cuesta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Vista La Cuesta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Vista La Cuesta have a pool?
No, 29 Vista La Cuesta does not have a pool.
Does 29 Vista La Cuesta have accessible units?
Yes, 29 Vista La Cuesta has accessible units.
Does 29 Vista La Cuesta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Vista La Cuesta has units with dishwashers.
