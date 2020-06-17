Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

255 Montana Del Lago Available 07/06/19 Beautiful Tri-Level Detached Condo with 2-Car Garage - Beautiful tri-level detached condo located in Lakeside Community of Cierra Del Lago. This beauty has 3 bedrooms + office/den, 2.5 baths with 2-car attached garage. Formal living room features high ceiling and access to enclosed back patio. Gourmet kitchen with center-island and tons of cabinets! Nice family room equipped with cozy fireplace. High end wood floor throughout Living, kitchen and family rooms. Two spacious master bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs bedroom with half bath and full size laundry area. Community pool, spa, and fitness center and walking distance to the lake, schools, shopping center, and restaurants



(RLNE2601331)