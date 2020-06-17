All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
255 Montana Del Lago
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

255 Montana Del Lago

255 Montana del Lago Dr · No Longer Available
Location

255 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
255 Montana Del Lago Available 07/06/19 Beautiful Tri-Level Detached Condo with 2-Car Garage - Beautiful tri-level detached condo located in Lakeside Community of Cierra Del Lago. This beauty has 3 bedrooms + office/den, 2.5 baths with 2-car attached garage. Formal living room features high ceiling and access to enclosed back patio. Gourmet kitchen with center-island and tons of cabinets! Nice family room equipped with cozy fireplace. High end wood floor throughout Living, kitchen and family rooms. Two spacious master bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs bedroom with half bath and full size laundry area. Community pool, spa, and fitness center and walking distance to the lake, schools, shopping center, and restaurants

(RLNE2601331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Montana Del Lago have any available units?
255 Montana Del Lago doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Montana Del Lago have?
Some of 255 Montana Del Lago's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Montana Del Lago currently offering any rent specials?
255 Montana Del Lago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Montana Del Lago pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Montana Del Lago is pet friendly.
Does 255 Montana Del Lago offer parking?
Yes, 255 Montana Del Lago offers parking.
Does 255 Montana Del Lago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Montana Del Lago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Montana Del Lago have a pool?
Yes, 255 Montana Del Lago has a pool.
Does 255 Montana Del Lago have accessible units?
No, 255 Montana Del Lago does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Montana Del Lago have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Montana Del Lago does not have units with dishwashers.
