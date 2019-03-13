All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
23 Sillero
23 Sillero

23 Sillero · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Location

23 Sillero, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular Golf Course View Home! The amazing views of the Tijeras Creek golf course can be enjoyed from the kitchen, dining room, family room, master bedroom room, secondary bedroom, as well as the spacious backyard with covered patio. This 2045 square foot 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Golf Course Community of La Tierra offers 3 car garage with shelving and plenty of storage, inside laundry room, formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel, and eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room where you can enjoy the cozy fireplace and views. The second level features the Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Also, the three secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom in the hall. RSM Lake and Park privileges are offered. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, and walking trails. A short stroll away and situated right on the golf course is TJs Cantina where you watch the golfers and experience an award winning Sunday Brunch, Taco Tuesday, afternoon cocktails, dinner, etc. This is a non-smoking home. Come experience the BEST that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Sillero have any available units?
23 Sillero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Sillero have?
Some of 23 Sillero's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Sillero currently offering any rent specials?
23 Sillero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Sillero pet-friendly?
No, 23 Sillero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 23 Sillero offer parking?
Yes, 23 Sillero offers parking.
Does 23 Sillero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Sillero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Sillero have a pool?
No, 23 Sillero does not have a pool.
Does 23 Sillero have accessible units?
No, 23 Sillero does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Sillero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Sillero has units with dishwashers.
