23 Sillero

Spectacular Golf Course View Home! The amazing views of the Tijeras Creek golf course can be enjoyed from the kitchen, dining room, family room, master bedroom room, secondary bedroom, as well as the spacious backyard with covered patio. This 2045 square foot 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in the Golf Course Community of La Tierra offers 3 car garage with shelving and plenty of storage, inside laundry room, formal living and dining room with vaulted ceilings for an open and spacious feel, and eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room where you can enjoy the cozy fireplace and views. The second level features the Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Also, the three secondary bedrooms share a full bathroom in the hall. RSM Lake and Park privileges are offered. The home is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, parks, and walking trails. A short stroll away and situated right on the golf course is TJs Cantina where you watch the golfers and experience an award winning Sunday Brunch, Taco Tuesday, afternoon cocktails, dinner, etc. This is a non-smoking home. Come experience the BEST that Rancho Santa Margarita has to offer!