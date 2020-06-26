200 Pasto Rico

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

This Light and Bright Home is awaiting its new residents. No one above or below. One of the best locations in the beautiful community of Serabrisa with plenty of Guest parking in front of the building. One detached garage that is a few short steps away from the house and one assigned parking #77. There is no carpet in this house. On main floor you have travertine stone flooring, on stairs and upper level, beautiful engineered wood flooring. Upon entering through the double door, you are greeted by a beautiful curved stairs to your left and light and air living room in front. The Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Sliding door off of dining room will take you to a spacious patio/ backyard that is perfect for BBQ or just relaxation. The two bedrooms are on upper level and each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Closets have mirrored sliding doors. The A/C is newer and on quiet side. The whole community has gone through a re-pipe.You can enjoy the tennis court, the hiking trails, the pool and spa and you are close to everything. Did I mention the award wining schools and Tijeras Creek Golf course.