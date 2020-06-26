All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 200 Pasto Rico.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
200 Pasto Rico
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

200 Pasto Rico

200 Pasto Rico · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

200 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
This Light and Bright Home is awaiting its new residents. No one above or below. One of the best locations in the beautiful community of Serabrisa with plenty of Guest parking in front of the building. One detached garage that is a few short steps away from the house and one assigned parking #77. There is no carpet in this house. On main floor you have travertine stone flooring, on stairs and upper level, beautiful engineered wood flooring. Upon entering through the double door, you are greeted by a beautiful curved stairs to your left and light and air living room in front. The Kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. Sliding door off of dining room will take you to a spacious patio/ backyard that is perfect for BBQ or just relaxation. The two bedrooms are on upper level and each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Closets have mirrored sliding doors. The A/C is newer and on quiet side. The whole community has gone through a re-pipe.You can enjoy the tennis court, the hiking trails, the pool and spa and you are close to everything. Did I mention the award wining schools and Tijeras Creek Golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Pasto Rico have any available units?
200 Pasto Rico doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Pasto Rico have?
Some of 200 Pasto Rico's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Pasto Rico currently offering any rent specials?
200 Pasto Rico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Pasto Rico pet-friendly?
No, 200 Pasto Rico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 200 Pasto Rico offer parking?
Yes, 200 Pasto Rico offers parking.
Does 200 Pasto Rico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Pasto Rico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Pasto Rico have a pool?
Yes, 200 Pasto Rico has a pool.
Does 200 Pasto Rico have accessible units?
No, 200 Pasto Rico does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Pasto Rico have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Pasto Rico does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego