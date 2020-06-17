Amenities

Enjoy resort style living and amenities one block from RSM Beach Club! 2 bed 2 bath unit is located upstairs in the wonderful Mission Courts community of Rancho Santa Margarita. Take advantage of the beach club, lake, parks and pool all close to this home. Step inside this clean, recently painted condo featuring vaulted ceilings in the family room and master bedroom. This condos comes complete with a refrigerator, washer/dryer and a newly installed, 3-ton energy efficient air conditioning unit! Extra storage available in attic and in 1-car detached garage. Plus, open visitor stalls and additional street parking available. No smoking & will consider pets.