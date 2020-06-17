All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 19 Islay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
19 Islay
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:54 PM

19 Islay

19 Islay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 Islay, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy resort style living and amenities one block from RSM Beach Club! 2 bed 2 bath unit is located upstairs in the wonderful Mission Courts community of Rancho Santa Margarita. Take advantage of the beach club, lake, parks and pool all close to this home. Step inside this clean, recently painted condo featuring vaulted ceilings in the family room and master bedroom. This condos comes complete with a refrigerator, washer/dryer and a newly installed, 3-ton energy efficient air conditioning unit! Extra storage available in attic and in 1-car detached garage. Plus, open visitor stalls and additional street parking available. No smoking & will consider pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Islay have any available units?
19 Islay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Islay have?
Some of 19 Islay's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Islay currently offering any rent specials?
19 Islay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Islay pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Islay is pet friendly.
Does 19 Islay offer parking?
Yes, 19 Islay offers parking.
Does 19 Islay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Islay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Islay have a pool?
Yes, 19 Islay has a pool.
Does 19 Islay have accessible units?
No, 19 Islay does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Islay have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Islay does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego