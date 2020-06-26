All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 19 Calle San Luis Rey.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
19 Calle San Luis Rey
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

19 Calle San Luis Rey

19 Calle San Luis Rey · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

19 Calle San Luis Rey, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Live the Exclusive OC Lifestyle in this gorgeous home ideally situated in the highly desirable Emerald Ridge Liberty community. Blessed with Mountain, Reservoir, and Rolling Hills views, plus easy access to the Toll Road, close to numerous parks, shopping, dining, recreation, and an award-winning school district, you can’t beat this location. Once inside, the well-designed open floor plan, light and bright interior, neutral paint palette, and beautiful engineered wood floors set the stage for an ideal living environment. Some of the many fine features include plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace, custom ceiling fans, crown molding, recessed lighting, an updated powder room, mirrored closet doors, indoor laundry room conveniently located on the bedroom level, and a direct access 2 Car garage. The spacious kitchen is perfect for any home chef with plenty of countertop and cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, and a highly prized breakfast bar, all open to the living and dining areas creating the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. The Master Suite is a peaceful retreat with a spa like master bath with dual vanities and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is a private oasis with a spacious patio and grassy lawn. Access to all the resort-like SAMLARC community amenities including 4 pools, the Beach Club, Lake Privileges, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts, Playgrounds, Clubhouses, Hiking & Biking trails and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have any available units?
19 Calle San Luis Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have?
Some of 19 Calle San Luis Rey's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Calle San Luis Rey currently offering any rent specials?
19 Calle San Luis Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Calle San Luis Rey pet-friendly?
No, 19 Calle San Luis Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey offer parking?
Yes, 19 Calle San Luis Rey offers parking.
Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Calle San Luis Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have a pool?
Yes, 19 Calle San Luis Rey has a pool.
Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have accessible units?
No, 19 Calle San Luis Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Calle San Luis Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Calle San Luis Rey has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego