19 Calle San Luis Rey

Live the Exclusive OC Lifestyle in this gorgeous home ideally situated in the highly desirable Emerald Ridge Liberty community. Blessed with Mountain, Reservoir, and Rolling Hills views, plus easy access to the Toll Road, close to numerous parks, shopping, dining, recreation, and an award-winning school district, you can’t beat this location. Once inside, the well-designed open floor plan, light and bright interior, neutral paint palette, and beautiful engineered wood floors set the stage for an ideal living environment. Some of the many fine features include plantation shutters, a cozy fireplace, custom ceiling fans, crown molding, recessed lighting, an updated powder room, mirrored closet doors, indoor laundry room conveniently located on the bedroom level, and a direct access 2 Car garage. The spacious kitchen is perfect for any home chef with plenty of countertop and cabinet space, matching stainless steel appliances, and a highly prized breakfast bar, all open to the living and dining areas creating the perfect space for entertaining and relaxing with family and friends. The Master Suite is a peaceful retreat with a spa like master bath with dual vanities and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is a private oasis with a spacious patio and grassy lawn. Access to all the resort-like SAMLARC community amenities including 4 pools, the Beach Club, Lake Privileges, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts, Playgrounds, Clubhouses, Hiking & Biking trails and more!