19 Calle Maria

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Just lowered $200 a month! This lake close largest model Marbella townhome feels like a large, open floor plan home. End unit with large green belt next to private front door entry. Enter into an expansive great room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Separate formal dining area opens to the remodeled kitchen complete with upgraded appliances, double oven, gas cook top and a refrigerator. High end window coverings, tile and wood like flooring, fixtures and decorator selected paint colors throughout. Over sized Master bedroom has soaring ceilings and private patio to enjoy the greenery view. The master bathroom is fit for a queen with 4 closets, dual vanities and a separate soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms upstairs are nicely decorated/upgraded and share a jack and jill bathroom with added storage space. Enjoy the outside with a large, private enclosed patio the size of a yard. Two car garage with built ins. Separate downstairs laundry room. This luxury neighborhood is a very close walk to the Lake, shops, schools and the community pool/spa.