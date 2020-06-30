All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated May 7 2020

19 Calle Maria

Location

19 Calle Maria, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Just lowered $200 a month! This lake close largest model Marbella townhome feels like a large, open floor plan home. End unit with large green belt next to private front door entry. Enter into an expansive great room with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Separate formal dining area opens to the remodeled kitchen complete with upgraded appliances, double oven, gas cook top and a refrigerator. High end window coverings, tile and wood like flooring, fixtures and decorator selected paint colors throughout. Over sized Master bedroom has soaring ceilings and private patio to enjoy the greenery view. The master bathroom is fit for a queen with 4 closets, dual vanities and a separate soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms upstairs are nicely decorated/upgraded and share a jack and jill bathroom with added storage space. Enjoy the outside with a large, private enclosed patio the size of a yard. Two car garage with built ins. Separate downstairs laundry room. This luxury neighborhood is a very close walk to the Lake, shops, schools and the community pool/spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Calle Maria have any available units?
19 Calle Maria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 Calle Maria have?
Some of 19 Calle Maria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Calle Maria currently offering any rent specials?
19 Calle Maria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Calle Maria pet-friendly?
No, 19 Calle Maria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 19 Calle Maria offer parking?
Yes, 19 Calle Maria offers parking.
Does 19 Calle Maria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Calle Maria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Calle Maria have a pool?
Yes, 19 Calle Maria has a pool.
Does 19 Calle Maria have accessible units?
No, 19 Calle Maria does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Calle Maria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Calle Maria has units with dishwashers.

