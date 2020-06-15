All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

183 Montana Del Lago Drive

183 Montana del Lago Dr · (949) 922-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.50 Baths, Oversized 2 Car Tandem Garage, Extra Parking With Community Pass, No One Above Or Below, Super Large Living Room With Dark Laminate Floors, Newer Carpet, Wood Blinds, Mirrored Closet Doors, Fireplace, Enclosed Front Patio With Beautiful Views, Balcony Off Of Kitchen, New Stove, New Dishwasher, Community Pool And Spa, Just A Few Steps To Lake, Shops, Restaurants And More... Available July 1, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have any available units?
183 Montana Del Lago Drive has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have?
Some of 183 Montana Del Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Montana Del Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
183 Montana Del Lago Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Montana Del Lago Drive pet-friendly?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive does offer parking.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have a pool?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive has a pool.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Montana Del Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Montana Del Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
