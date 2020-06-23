18 Thorn Oak

Amenities

Panoramic views!!! Do not miss this beautiful home settled in the 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon. Soaring ceilings and a sweeping spiral staircase create a grand entrance into this 4 bedroom home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island and built-in refrigerator. This open floor plan offers a formal living and dining room, wet bar and main floor bedroom. The large master suite boasts a retreat with romantic fireplace and a private balcony. The large bathroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, custom cabinetry, tub with jets and a separate shower! The backyard has a gorgeous backdrop of Saddleback mountain and offers patio areas and a built-in barbecue. Enjoy the Dove Canyon amenities such as a Jr Olympic size swimming pool, spa, 4 lighted tennis courts, park with full basketball court, grass areas for playing, picnic tables, barbecues and a playground! Enjoy access to miles of hiking and horse trails and relax comfortably in this 24 hour guard gated community!