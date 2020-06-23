All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Thorn Oak

18 Thorn Oak · No Longer Available
Location

18 Thorn Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Panoramic views!!! Do not miss this beautiful home settled in the 24 hour guard gated community of Dove Canyon. Soaring ceilings and a sweeping spiral staircase create a grand entrance into this 4 bedroom home. The gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island and built-in refrigerator. This open floor plan offers a formal living and dining room, wet bar and main floor bedroom. The large master suite boasts a retreat with romantic fireplace and a private balcony. The large bathroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, custom cabinetry, tub with jets and a separate shower! The backyard has a gorgeous backdrop of Saddleback mountain and offers patio areas and a built-in barbecue. Enjoy the Dove Canyon amenities such as a Jr Olympic size swimming pool, spa, 4 lighted tennis courts, park with full basketball court, grass areas for playing, picnic tables, barbecues and a playground! Enjoy access to miles of hiking and horse trails and relax comfortably in this 24 hour guard gated community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Thorn Oak have any available units?
18 Thorn Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Thorn Oak have?
Some of 18 Thorn Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Thorn Oak currently offering any rent specials?
18 Thorn Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Thorn Oak pet-friendly?
No, 18 Thorn Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 18 Thorn Oak offer parking?
Yes, 18 Thorn Oak offers parking.
Does 18 Thorn Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Thorn Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Thorn Oak have a pool?
Yes, 18 Thorn Oak has a pool.
Does 18 Thorn Oak have accessible units?
No, 18 Thorn Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Thorn Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Thorn Oak has units with dishwashers.
