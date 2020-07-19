All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Location

18 Arado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
In one of RSM's most prestigious neighborhoods is this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with a great view of the Tijeras Creek valley and hills. Included in the lease is the giant mounted TV and mirror in the family room, as well as the built-in refrigerator in the spacious kitchen. Carpet in the downstairs will be replaced with laminae prior to move in! Upstairs is a big loft and a balcony to gaze at the view. 3 car garage (split 2 car and 1 car separate). Walk to award winning Arroyo Vista K-8 school, as well as the community park, pool, volleyball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Arado have any available units?
18 Arado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Arado have?
Some of 18 Arado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Arado currently offering any rent specials?
18 Arado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Arado pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Arado is pet friendly.
Does 18 Arado offer parking?
Yes, 18 Arado offers parking.
Does 18 Arado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Arado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Arado have a pool?
Yes, 18 Arado has a pool.
Does 18 Arado have accessible units?
No, 18 Arado does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Arado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Arado has units with dishwashers.
