Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

In one of RSM's most prestigious neighborhoods is this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with a great view of the Tijeras Creek valley and hills. Included in the lease is the giant mounted TV and mirror in the family room, as well as the built-in refrigerator in the spacious kitchen. Carpet in the downstairs will be replaced with laminae prior to move in! Upstairs is a big loft and a balcony to gaze at the view. 3 car garage (split 2 car and 1 car separate). Walk to award winning Arroyo Vista K-8 school, as well as the community park, pool, volleyball and tennis courts.