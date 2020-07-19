Amenities
In one of RSM's most prestigious neighborhoods is this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with a great view of the Tijeras Creek valley and hills. Included in the lease is the giant mounted TV and mirror in the family room, as well as the built-in refrigerator in the spacious kitchen. Carpet in the downstairs will be replaced with laminae prior to move in! Upstairs is a big loft and a balcony to gaze at the view. 3 car garage (split 2 car and 1 car separate). Walk to award winning Arroyo Vista K-8 school, as well as the community park, pool, volleyball and tennis courts.