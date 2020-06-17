All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

16 Lawnridge

16 Lawnridge · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

16 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
This Dove Canyon home is impeccably maintained and upgraded. Located on a cul de sac street in a 24 hour guard gated community. Features include remodeled baths and chef’s inspired kitchen with Carrara marble counters, white handmade subway tile backsplash, Wolf dual 5 burner range and Kohler cast iron sink which is open to the family room with fireplace and built ins. Engineered hardwood and stone flooring throughout. Private yard with raised bed organic gardens, gazebo, fountains front and back, hardscaped and professionally landscaped with low maintenance with plenty of room to play and entertain. 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with shutters, walk in closet and spa like bath with separate tub and shower. Other upgrades include custom front door and side lights, newer triple pane windows in two front bedrooms, upgraded baseboards, closet organizers, thermal shutters, recessed lighting, storage cabinets in the full 3 car garage and more! Refrigerator/washer and dryer included. Amenities in this 24-hour guard gated community include Jr. Olympic size pool, 4 lighted tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, basketball courts, access to miles of hiking and biking trails, summer concerts in the park and tenants also have optional golf and social memberships to the Dove Canyon Country Club with an 18-hole Jack Nicholas signature golf course with a gym, sauna, locker room, dining options and a full calendar of events. Highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Lawnridge have any available units?
16 Lawnridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Lawnridge have?
Some of 16 Lawnridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Lawnridge currently offering any rent specials?
16 Lawnridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Lawnridge pet-friendly?
No, 16 Lawnridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 16 Lawnridge offer parking?
Yes, 16 Lawnridge offers parking.
Does 16 Lawnridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Lawnridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Lawnridge have a pool?
Yes, 16 Lawnridge has a pool.
Does 16 Lawnridge have accessible units?
No, 16 Lawnridge does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Lawnridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Lawnridge has units with dishwashers.
