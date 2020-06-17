16 Lawnridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

This Dove Canyon home is impeccably maintained and upgraded. Located on a cul de sac street in a 24 hour guard gated community. Features include remodeled baths and chef’s inspired kitchen with Carrara marble counters, white handmade subway tile backsplash, Wolf dual 5 burner range and Kohler cast iron sink which is open to the family room with fireplace and built ins. Engineered hardwood and stone flooring throughout. Private yard with raised bed organic gardens, gazebo, fountains front and back, hardscaped and professionally landscaped with low maintenance with plenty of room to play and entertain. 3 spacious bedrooms including the master suite with shutters, walk in closet and spa like bath with separate tub and shower. Other upgrades include custom front door and side lights, newer triple pane windows in two front bedrooms, upgraded baseboards, closet organizers, thermal shutters, recessed lighting, storage cabinets in the full 3 car garage and more! Refrigerator/washer and dryer included. Amenities in this 24-hour guard gated community include Jr. Olympic size pool, 4 lighted tennis courts, playground, picnic areas, basketball courts, access to miles of hiking and biking trails, summer concerts in the park and tenants also have optional golf and social memberships to the Dove Canyon Country Club with an 18-hole Jack Nicholas signature golf course with a gym, sauna, locker room, dining options and a full calendar of events. Highly rated schools.