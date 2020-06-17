Amenities

Spectacular Golf Course Location and Outstanding Condition for this Highly Sought After Dual Master Suite Model, which features Quality Upgrades Throughout and a Light, Bright & Easy Flow Layout. This 2 Story, 2 Car Garage Townhome Style Has a Desirable Low Maintenance Back Yard with Artificial Turf and Great Open Feeling right on the Tijeras Creek Gold Course. Enjoy the Walking Distance to Excellent Schools, Golf Course Club House and O’Neal Park. Driving into the Community on Beautiful Tree Lined Arroyo Vista Street it’s a Real Treat. Additional Features and Benefits Include Quality Upgrades Throughout, New Dual Pane Windows and Engineered Wood Laminate Floolring, Remodeled Kitchen, Light and Bright Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters on all Windows and Sliding Doors. This Property Has Such an Easy and Open Layout that Every Area Feels Connected, Abundance of Natural light. Additionally, This Property it’s a Short Walking Distance to the Beautiful Community Pool and Spa