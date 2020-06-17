All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

14 Pinzon

14 Pinzon · No Longer Available
Location

14 Pinzon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Golf Course Location and Outstanding Condition for this Highly Sought After Dual Master Suite Model, which features Quality Upgrades Throughout and a Light, Bright & Easy Flow Layout. This 2 Story, 2 Car Garage Townhome Style Has a Desirable Low Maintenance Back Yard with Artificial Turf and Great Open Feeling right on the Tijeras Creek Gold Course. Enjoy the Walking Distance to Excellent Schools, Golf Course Club House and O’Neal Park. Driving into the Community on Beautiful Tree Lined Arroyo Vista Street it’s a Real Treat. Additional Features and Benefits Include Quality Upgrades Throughout, New Dual Pane Windows and Engineered Wood Laminate Floolring, Remodeled Kitchen, Light and Bright Living Room with Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Plantation Shutters on all Windows and Sliding Doors. This Property Has Such an Easy and Open Layout that Every Area Feels Connected, Abundance of Natural light. Additionally, This Property it’s a Short Walking Distance to the Beautiful Community Pool and Spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Pinzon have any available units?
14 Pinzon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Pinzon have?
Some of 14 Pinzon's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Pinzon currently offering any rent specials?
14 Pinzon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Pinzon pet-friendly?
No, 14 Pinzon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Pinzon offer parking?
Yes, 14 Pinzon offers parking.
Does 14 Pinzon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Pinzon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Pinzon have a pool?
Yes, 14 Pinzon has a pool.
Does 14 Pinzon have accessible units?
No, 14 Pinzon does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Pinzon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Pinzon has units with dishwashers.

