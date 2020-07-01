All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 12 El Arreo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
12 El Arreo
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

12 El Arreo

12 El Arreo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

12 El Arreo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Listed! Single Family Home in RSM - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in a quiet neighborhood of beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita. The downstairs offers formal living and dining rooms (in addition to the family room), a side courtyard patio, and a large backyard (professional landscaper included). All three bedrooms are upstairs, with a deck off the master. Wood flooring downstairs, with new carpet upstairs. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided for tenant use (without warranty). 2 car direct access garage, plus driveway. Short walk to the SAMLARC parks and pools, as well as the lake. AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5273621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 El Arreo have any available units?
12 El Arreo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 El Arreo have?
Some of 12 El Arreo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 El Arreo currently offering any rent specials?
12 El Arreo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 El Arreo pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 El Arreo is pet friendly.
Does 12 El Arreo offer parking?
Yes, 12 El Arreo offers parking.
Does 12 El Arreo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 El Arreo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 El Arreo have a pool?
Yes, 12 El Arreo has a pool.
Does 12 El Arreo have accessible units?
No, 12 El Arreo does not have accessible units.
Does 12 El Arreo have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 El Arreo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego