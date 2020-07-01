12 El Arreo

Amenities

Just Listed! Single Family Home in RSM - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in a quiet neighborhood of beautiful Rancho Santa Margarita. The downstairs offers formal living and dining rooms (in addition to the family room), a side courtyard patio, and a large backyard (professional landscaper included). All three bedrooms are upstairs, with a deck off the master. Wood flooring downstairs, with new carpet upstairs. Refrigerator and washer/dryer provided for tenant use (without warranty). 2 car direct access garage, plus driveway. Short walk to the SAMLARC parks and pools, as well as the lake. AVAILABLE NOW!



