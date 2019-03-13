1 Vista Barranca

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This condo has a large wrap around yard with a patio. Private, peaceful and secluded with a beautiful view of the mountains. If you lease this property you will love every minute you spend in this unbelievable yard. Model perfect end unit. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is a new dishwasher and the refrigerator is included. There ia a door from the kitchen leading to the laundry area and the one car attached garage. The living room and dining room are light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room and a slider in the dining room that leads to the patio in the side yard. There are 2 good sized bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and a slider that leads to the back patio where you can sit and enjoy the amazing view. There is also one assigned parking space This home will allow you to live an active and healthy life style with walks around RSM Lake which is right across the street and hikes in the Field of Flowers which is a park/trail area as well as O'Neil Park and Trabucco Canyon. Short walk to the Beach Club. There is a community pool, spa and BBQ. Vista la Cuesta is a great community to live in!. This home is located in a great school district with highly rated schools. Close to restaurants, shopping and to the 241 toll road. This is a must see!