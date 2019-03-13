All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
1 Vista Barranca

1 Vista Barranca · No Longer Available
Location

1 Vista Barranca, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This condo has a large wrap around yard with a patio. Private, peaceful and secluded with a beautiful view of the mountains. If you lease this property you will love every minute you spend in this unbelievable yard. Model perfect end unit. The kitchen has granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. There is a new dishwasher and the refrigerator is included. There ia a door from the kitchen leading to the laundry area and the one car attached garage. The living room and dining room are light and bright. There is a cozy fireplace in the living room and a slider in the dining room that leads to the patio in the side yard. There are 2 good sized bedrooms. The master has a large walk in closet and a slider that leads to the back patio where you can sit and enjoy the amazing view. There is also one assigned parking space This home will allow you to live an active and healthy life style with walks around RSM Lake which is right across the street and hikes in the Field of Flowers which is a park/trail area as well as O'Neil Park and Trabucco Canyon. Short walk to the Beach Club. There is a community pool, spa and BBQ. Vista la Cuesta is a great community to live in!. This home is located in a great school district with highly rated schools. Close to restaurants, shopping and to the 241 toll road. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Vista Barranca have any available units?
1 Vista Barranca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Vista Barranca have?
Some of 1 Vista Barranca's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Vista Barranca currently offering any rent specials?
1 Vista Barranca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Vista Barranca pet-friendly?
No, 1 Vista Barranca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 1 Vista Barranca offer parking?
Yes, 1 Vista Barranca offers parking.
Does 1 Vista Barranca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Vista Barranca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Vista Barranca have a pool?
Yes, 1 Vista Barranca has a pool.
Does 1 Vista Barranca have accessible units?
No, 1 Vista Barranca does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Vista Barranca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Vista Barranca has units with dishwashers.
