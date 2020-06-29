30135 Via Rivera

Amenities

This single family home has ocean views from the living space and jaw-dropping ocean views from the backyard. This home delights inside and out. Enjoy the brand new kitchen and master bathroom. Large living room with new flooring, fireplace, and a private, charming enclosed patio. The master bedroom is located on one side of the house and 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom are located on the other side. Tons of windows. The backyard is ideal for kicking back and enjoying the amazing views, eating al fresco, entertaining. It's the perfect environment to recharge your soul! Located on a lovely street in a quiet neighborhood.