Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:31 AM

30135 Via Rivera

30135 Via Rivera · No Longer Available
Location

30135 Via Rivera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This single family home has ocean views from the living space and jaw-dropping ocean views from the backyard. This home delights inside and out. Enjoy the brand new kitchen and master bathroom. Large living room with new flooring, fireplace, and a private, charming enclosed patio. The master bedroom is located on one side of the house and 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom are located on the other side. Tons of windows. The backyard is ideal for kicking back and enjoying the amazing views, eating al fresco, entertaining. It's the perfect environment to recharge your soul! Located on a lovely street in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30135 Via Rivera have any available units?
30135 Via Rivera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 30135 Via Rivera currently offering any rent specials?
30135 Via Rivera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30135 Via Rivera pet-friendly?
No, 30135 Via Rivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30135 Via Rivera offer parking?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not offer parking.
Does 30135 Via Rivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30135 Via Rivera have a pool?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not have a pool.
Does 30135 Via Rivera have accessible units?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not have accessible units.
Does 30135 Via Rivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30135 Via Rivera have units with air conditioning?
No, 30135 Via Rivera does not have units with air conditioning.
