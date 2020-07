Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed

Victoria Arbors Apartment Homes are located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, across the street from Victoria Gardens one of California's pedestrian-oriented, open-air, shopping centers. Victoria Arbors Apartment Homes offer five different floor plans ranging from 861 square feet to 1,218 square feet. Residents enjoy many amenities including a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, fireplace with outdoor seating, resort style pool with cabana area and so much more!