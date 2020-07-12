Amenities

Crowned by the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains and steeped in a rich heritage of Spanish colonists and vineyards, Camino Real offers premier Southern California apartments just moments away from the Rancho Cucamongaђs city center. Linking Craftsman simplicity with California history, Camino Real exemplifies the union of architecture and nature providing the perfect respite for relaxation.Suited to your needs, Camino Real homes feature multiple data wiring for telephone, video, and internet services, and offer an array of convenient built-ins and storage areas_combining sophisticated technology with traditional living space. Fully appointed kitchens feature full appliance packages and upgraded interior finishes such as crown molding and two-tone paint palettes are showcased in all homes.Camino Realђs Community Pavilion provides residents with a computer-equipped business center, state-of-the-art fitness salon, and fireside lounge. Two furnished outdoor verandas, a large pool and spa, and athletic courts compliment the natural surroundings. Parks, schools and recreation areas shape the community, with established shopping and entertainment venues nearby at Victoria Gardens. Easy access to the I-210 and I-15 freeways make your commute even more convenient.