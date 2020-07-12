All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Camino Real.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:16 AM

Camino Real

Open Now until 6pm
7951 Etiwanda Ave · (909) 303-1828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Etiwanda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9102 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 10207 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 11203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16208 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 7107 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 9104 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,003

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14106 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camino Real.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
conference room
dog grooming area
playground
Crowned by the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains and steeped in a rich heritage of Spanish colonists and vineyards, Camino Real offers premier Southern California apartments just moments away from the Rancho Cucamongaђs city center. Linking Craftsman simplicity with California history, Camino Real exemplifies the union of architecture and nature providing the perfect respite for relaxation.Suited to your needs, Camino Real homes feature multiple data wiring for telephone, video, and internet services, and offer an array of convenient built-ins and storage areas_combining sophisticated technology with traditional living space. Fully appointed kitchens feature full appliance packages and upgraded interior finishes such as crown molding and two-tone paint palettes are showcased in all homes.Camino Realђs Community Pavilion provides residents with a computer-equipped business center, state-of-the-art fitness salon, and fireside lounge. Two furnished outdoor verandas, a large pool and spa, and athletic courts compliment the natural surroundings. Parks, schools and recreation areas shape the community, with established shopping and entertainment venues nearby at Victoria Gardens. Easy access to the I-210 and I-15 freeways make your commute even more convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camino Real have any available units?
Camino Real has 10 units available starting at $1,718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does Camino Real have?
Some of Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camino Real pet-friendly?
Yes, Camino Real is pet friendly.
Does Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, Camino Real offers parking.
Does Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camino Real have a pool?
Yes, Camino Real has a pool.
Does Camino Real have accessible units?
No, Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camino Real has units with dishwashers.

