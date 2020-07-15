All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

7613 Pinot Pl.

7613 Pinot Place · (909) 870-9047
Location

7613 Pinot Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Etiwanda

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7613 Pinot Pl. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
7613 Pinot Pl. Available 08/01/20 Excellent two-story estate nearby near Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga for Lease! - - 1 year lease term.
- VIRTUAL 3-D TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rD86uoDS35U
- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.
- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012

5 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story estate available for lease in Rancho Cucamonga. Convienent floor plan with Office room or study and individual laundry room located on the first floor. Media niche and fireplace in the family room. Large, open Kitchen with large island and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs, find 4 bedrooms plus Master Suite. This residence is walking distance to Victoria Gardens, Parks and Perdew Elementary School. Commuter friendly with easy access to the 15 and 210 FWY. Prime location and easy Rancho Cucamonga living. Ready for move-in and showing beginning August 1, 2020. Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenant. Tenant must carry renter's insurance and provide proof upon move-in. No Utilities included. Gardening services included front and back in rent. Small pets OK at a 2 pet limit with additional pet deposit required. Ready for move-in and showing beginning August 1, 2020.

(RLNE2704166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

