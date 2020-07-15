Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

7613 Pinot Pl. Available 08/01/20 Excellent two-story estate nearby near Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga for Lease! - - 1 year lease term.

- VIRTUAL 3-D TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rD86uoDS35U

- All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications. We accept applications on a first-come, first serve basis.

- 24 Hour Lease line: Call (909)870-5012



5 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story estate available for lease in Rancho Cucamonga. Convienent floor plan with Office room or study and individual laundry room located on the first floor. Media niche and fireplace in the family room. Large, open Kitchen with large island and plenty of cabinet space. Upstairs, find 4 bedrooms plus Master Suite. This residence is walking distance to Victoria Gardens, Parks and Perdew Elementary School. Commuter friendly with easy access to the 15 and 210 FWY. Prime location and easy Rancho Cucamonga living. Ready for move-in and showing beginning August 1, 2020. Currently tenant occupied, please do not disturb tenant. Tenant must carry renter's insurance and provide proof upon move-in. No Utilities included. Gardening services included front and back in rent. Small pets OK at a 2 pet limit with additional pet deposit required. Ready for move-in and showing beginning August 1, 2020.



(RLNE2704166)