5112 Crimson Place

Gorgeous nice looking home at Rancho Etiwanda Estates gated community, Award winning Etiwanda school district. Most desirable area , safe and quit neighborhood. All furniture in the pictures, dryer, washer,sofa, beds ,TV are included will stay. 3371 sqft,5 bedrooms, 4 baths and loft for office or study room. Granite countertop, Microwave ,GE stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, walk-in pantry. Large patio with playground in the back yard. Near 210 and 15 freeway, Victoria garden and shopping center. Don't miss out this one,Must see !