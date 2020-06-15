All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:55 PM

5112 Crimson Place

5112 Crimson Pl · (951) 777-2811
Location

5112 Crimson Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
North Etiwanda

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3371 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous nice looking home at Rancho Etiwanda Estates gated community, Award winning Etiwanda school district. Most desirable area , safe and quit neighborhood. All furniture in the pictures, dryer, washer,sofa, beds ,TV are included will stay. 3371 sqft,5 bedrooms, 4 baths and loft for office or study room. Granite countertop, Microwave ,GE stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, walk-in pantry. Large patio with playground in the back yard. Near 210 and 15 freeway, Victoria garden and shopping center. Don't miss out this one,Must see !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Crimson Place have any available units?
5112 Crimson Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Crimson Place have?
Some of 5112 Crimson Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Crimson Place currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Crimson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Crimson Place pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Crimson Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 5112 Crimson Place offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Crimson Place does offer parking.
Does 5112 Crimson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Crimson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Crimson Place have a pool?
No, 5112 Crimson Place does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Crimson Place have accessible units?
No, 5112 Crimson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Crimson Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Crimson Place has units with dishwashers.
