Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:36 PM

11450 Church Street

11450 Church Street · (951) 582-1922
Location

11450 Church Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
A well-maintained corner-unit condo offering two bedrooms, two full baths with two private balconies to enjoy the view of mountains; direct access to attached 2 car-garage. The condo features an upgraded kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and a glass pantry door. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet with an upgraded tub in the master bath. Washer-dryer hookups are conveniently available within the unit. Association amenities like pool, spa, BBQ, playground at just a minute walk from the condo. Guest parking and the mailbox right by the condo. A great location with shopping centers nearby like Victoria Gardens Mall and Ontario Mills with many more stores and restaurants. Easy access to freeways 15, 10, 60 & 210.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11450 Church Street have any available units?
11450 Church Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11450 Church Street have?
Some of 11450 Church Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11450 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
11450 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11450 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 11450 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 11450 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 11450 Church Street does offer parking.
Does 11450 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11450 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11450 Church Street have a pool?
Yes, 11450 Church Street has a pool.
Does 11450 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 11450 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11450 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11450 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
