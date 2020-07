Amenities

Located in the beautiful community of Meadowood Village of the City of Rancho Cucamonga. This 2 Bedroom 2 Bath corner condominium is nestled in the back of the community and is in a very quiet section of the community. The interior features laminate wood flooring along with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen features a stainless steel black oven with 4 burner stove and a stainless steel dishwasher. As you enter the condo, you go up the steps into the living room with fireplace for those cozy cold winter nights. A two car garage is attached to the unit for direct access and features the washer and dryer hookups. The community features a large amount of grass within the greenbelts and has two pools and jacuzzi's along with tennis courts, basketball courts and multiple playgrounds for the active folk and children.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1608041)