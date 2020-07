Amenities

For more information please call Paul at (909) 855-4976 or MySmartLease (951) 742-8244! This newly renovated 3 bedroom home in Rancho Cucamonga for rent is charming by every meaning of the word! With beautiful hard wood floors throughout the home, upgraded kitchen, and a cozy back yard, this home has it all! Don't wait! This home will not last long!