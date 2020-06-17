All apartments in Poway
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

15980 Crown Valley Road

15980 Crown Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

15980 Crown Valley Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Exquisite home in Poway, CA has it all! Beautiful single level 4 bed, 3.5 bath 3,585 sq. ft. home on a private, corner lot near convenient shopping and an excellent school. This home features designer paint inside and out, a bright eat-in kitchen, gorgeous white cabinetry and a huge island. Extra large dining room, separate living room and laundry room. It boasts a spacious vaulted family room ceiling with wooden beams, plantation shutters and crown moulding for elegance. There is direct access to its 3 car garage off the kitchen with a extra built-in workspace nearby. The master bedroom and guest room both have en-suites and two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath. Access to highly acclaimed Poway Unified School District! Painted Rock Elementary School is about 1 mile away. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have any available units?
15980 Crown Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 15980 Crown Valley Road have?
Some of 15980 Crown Valley Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15980 Crown Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
15980 Crown Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15980 Crown Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15980 Crown Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 15980 Crown Valley Road offers parking.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15980 Crown Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have a pool?
No, 15980 Crown Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 15980 Crown Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15980 Crown Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15980 Crown Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15980 Crown Valley Road has units with air conditioning.
