15980 Crown Valley Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Exquisite home in Poway, CA has it all! Beautiful single level 4 bed, 3.5 bath 3,585 sq. ft. home on a private, corner lot near convenient shopping and an excellent school. This home features designer paint inside and out, a bright eat-in kitchen, gorgeous white cabinetry and a huge island. Extra large dining room, separate living room and laundry room. It boasts a spacious vaulted family room ceiling with wooden beams, plantation shutters and crown moulding for elegance. There is direct access to its 3 car garage off the kitchen with a extra built-in workspace nearby. The master bedroom and guest room both have en-suites and two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath. Access to highly acclaimed Poway Unified School District! Painted Rock Elementary School is about 1 mile away. Don't miss this opportunity!