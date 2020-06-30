13313 Pacer Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Custom 3 Bedroom Home + Office in Poway - Beautiful, Custom, single story home located just near the border of Poway and Rancho Bernardo. This home has 3 bedrooms, a custom office, and 2 full bathrooms. Freshly painted and brand new carpet! There is a formal living room and dining area just to the right of the double door entryway. Completely custom kitchen includes all appliances, even a warming drawer! There is a nice Family room with fireplace next to the kitchen that has built in speakers and wall mount ready for your flat screen TV. The closets in each bedroom have all built in closet organizers to keep all your items in place. Washer & Dryer included and they are conveniently located in the hallway. Wonderfully landscaped front and backyard ready for entertaining. Back Patio has fans and a built in heater! This home also includes a solar system to help lower the Electric Bill!



Weekly Gardener and Solar is included from Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.



$40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$3650 Rent Per Month

$3650 Security Deposit

$250 Pet Deposit per pet on approval



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5172429)