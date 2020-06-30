All apartments in Poway
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

13313 Pacer Lane

13313 Pacer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13313 Pacer Lane, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Custom 3 Bedroom Home + Office in Poway - Beautiful, Custom, single story home located just near the border of Poway and Rancho Bernardo. This home has 3 bedrooms, a custom office, and 2 full bathrooms. Freshly painted and brand new carpet! There is a formal living room and dining area just to the right of the double door entryway. Completely custom kitchen includes all appliances, even a warming drawer! There is a nice Family room with fireplace next to the kitchen that has built in speakers and wall mount ready for your flat screen TV. The closets in each bedroom have all built in closet organizers to keep all your items in place. Washer & Dryer included and they are conveniently located in the hallway. Wonderfully landscaped front and backyard ready for entertaining. Back Patio has fans and a built in heater! This home also includes a solar system to help lower the Electric Bill!

Weekly Gardener and Solar is included from Landlord. SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.

$40 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$3650 Rent Per Month
$3650 Security Deposit
$250 Pet Deposit per pet on approval

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5172429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13313 Pacer Lane have any available units?
13313 Pacer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13313 Pacer Lane have?
Some of 13313 Pacer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13313 Pacer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13313 Pacer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13313 Pacer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13313 Pacer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane offer parking?
No, 13313 Pacer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13313 Pacer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane have a pool?
No, 13313 Pacer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane have accessible units?
No, 13313 Pacer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13313 Pacer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13313 Pacer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13313 Pacer Lane has units with air conditioning.

