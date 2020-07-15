All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

12913 Carriage Road

12913 Carriage Road · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12913 Carriage Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12913 Carriage Road · Avail. Aug 14

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
12913 Carriage Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Single Family Home - Single story home with neutral beige carpet and paint. Kitchen and bath have tile flooring and tile counter tops. Appliances include refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher and oven. Both baths have tub/shower combos. Features wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans in living room, family room and master bedroom, vertical blinds throughout, dual pane windows with garden window in kitchen and lots of storage. Large private back yard. Located near the end of Carriage Road, cul-de-sac and Oak Knoll Road.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4597664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12913 Carriage Road have any available units?
12913 Carriage Road has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12913 Carriage Road have?
Some of 12913 Carriage Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12913 Carriage Road currently offering any rent specials?
12913 Carriage Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12913 Carriage Road pet-friendly?
No, 12913 Carriage Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12913 Carriage Road offer parking?
No, 12913 Carriage Road does not offer parking.
Does 12913 Carriage Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12913 Carriage Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12913 Carriage Road have a pool?
No, 12913 Carriage Road does not have a pool.
Does 12913 Carriage Road have accessible units?
No, 12913 Carriage Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12913 Carriage Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12913 Carriage Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 12913 Carriage Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12913 Carriage Road does not have units with air conditioning.
