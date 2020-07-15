Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

12913 Carriage Road Available 08/14/20 Beautiful Single Family Home - Single story home with neutral beige carpet and paint. Kitchen and bath have tile flooring and tile counter tops. Appliances include refrigerator, built-in microwave and dishwasher and oven. Both baths have tub/shower combos. Features wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans in living room, family room and master bedroom, vertical blinds throughout, dual pane windows with garden window in kitchen and lots of storage. Large private back yard. Located near the end of Carriage Road, cul-de-sac and Oak Knoll Road.

DRE 01197438



(RLNE4597664)