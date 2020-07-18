All apartments in Poway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12878 Carriage Heights Way

12878 Carriage Heights Way · No Longer Available
Location

12878 Carriage Heights Way, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bedroom end unit townhouse - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. 1034 sq ft condo that is open and bright. Located centrally in Poway with easy access to all. Unit comes with rear patio area and front balcony. Granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms, A/C are some of the features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Water and trash utilities are included. Relax and enjoy the community pool/spa (not currently open yet). This property is priced to rent out quickly. A must see in person. Available mid July. No pets.

Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required along with other precautions. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE# 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5909634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have any available units?
12878 Carriage Heights Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have?
Some of 12878 Carriage Heights Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12878 Carriage Heights Way currently offering any rent specials?
12878 Carriage Heights Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12878 Carriage Heights Way pet-friendly?
No, 12878 Carriage Heights Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way offer parking?
Yes, 12878 Carriage Heights Way offers parking.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12878 Carriage Heights Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have a pool?
Yes, 12878 Carriage Heights Way has a pool.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have accessible units?
No, 12878 Carriage Heights Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12878 Carriage Heights Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12878 Carriage Heights Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12878 Carriage Heights Way has units with air conditioning.
