12878 Carriage Heights Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2 bedroom end unit townhouse - Here is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome with a 2 car garage. 1034 sq ft condo that is open and bright. Located centrally in Poway with easy access to all. Unit comes with rear patio area and front balcony. Granite counters, stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms, A/C are some of the features. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Water and trash utilities are included. Relax and enjoy the community pool/spa (not currently open yet). This property is priced to rent out quickly. A must see in person. Available mid July. No pets.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required along with other precautions. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE# 02035049



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5909634)