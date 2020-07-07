All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 12557 Taunt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
12557 Taunt
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

12557 Taunt

12557 Taunt Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12557 Taunt Place, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
12557 Taunt Available 04/30/20 Beautiful Poway Home - The home you've been looking for! Remodeled kitchen and baths. New landscaping. Pool and spa. Cul-de-sac. PUSD Schools. Yards and privacy. Currently under construction for all, new, beautiful backyard (these are pictures of old one) Washer/dryer, landscaping and pool maintenance included. Beautiful floors, fireplace and AC. Covered patio that allows true California living! Perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Set up a time to view!

(RLNE5734938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12557 Taunt have any available units?
12557 Taunt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 12557 Taunt have?
Some of 12557 Taunt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12557 Taunt currently offering any rent specials?
12557 Taunt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12557 Taunt pet-friendly?
Yes, 12557 Taunt is pet friendly.
Does 12557 Taunt offer parking?
No, 12557 Taunt does not offer parking.
Does 12557 Taunt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12557 Taunt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12557 Taunt have a pool?
Yes, 12557 Taunt has a pool.
Does 12557 Taunt have accessible units?
No, 12557 Taunt does not have accessible units.
Does 12557 Taunt have units with dishwashers?
No, 12557 Taunt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12557 Taunt have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12557 Taunt has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College