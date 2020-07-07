Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

12557 Taunt Available 04/30/20 Beautiful Poway Home - The home you've been looking for! Remodeled kitchen and baths. New landscaping. Pool and spa. Cul-de-sac. PUSD Schools. Yards and privacy. Currently under construction for all, new, beautiful backyard (these are pictures of old one) Washer/dryer, landscaping and pool maintenance included. Beautiful floors, fireplace and AC. Covered patio that allows true California living! Perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Set up a time to view!



(RLNE5734938)