851 E. 3rd Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

**Cozy 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath House** - Open House Saturday 4/6/19 @ 10:30 am



Cozy small back house comes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, laminate flooring through out, small bedroom with immediate access to the bathroom. Kitchen comes with tiled counter top, stove, dining area and access to the laundry room. Unit also comes with a front gated patio and large back cemented patio.



Minutes away from Fox Theater, The Glass House, American Museum of Ceramic Art, 10 FWY, Memorial Park and much more!!



Please CALL/ TEXT JENNY 626-262-3056



Requirements :



Fico Score : 650 +

Mthlly Income : $3,000.00



No evictions

No Bankruptcies



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779481)