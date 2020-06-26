All apartments in Pomona
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

851 E. 3rd Street

851 E 3rd St · No Longer Available
Location

851 E 3rd St, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
media room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
**Cozy 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath House** - Open House Saturday 4/6/19 @ 10:30 am

Open House Saturday 4/6/19 @ 10:30 am

Cozy small back house comes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, laminate flooring through out, small bedroom with immediate access to the bathroom. Kitchen comes with tiled counter top, stove, dining area and access to the laundry room. Unit also comes with a front gated patio and large back cemented patio.

Minutes away from Fox Theater, The Glass House, American Museum of Ceramic Art, 10 FWY, Memorial Park and much more!!

Please CALL/ TEXT JENNY 626-262-3056

Requirements :

Fico Score : 650 +
Mthlly Income : $3,000.00

No evictions
No Bankruptcies

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 E. 3rd Street have any available units?
851 E. 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 851 E. 3rd Street have?
Some of 851 E. 3rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 E. 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
851 E. 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 E. 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 851 E. 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 E. 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
