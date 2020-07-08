844 Seville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07ec6b706e ---- This beautiful three-story condominium features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 half baths, with interior living space of 1,070 square feet, with 2-car attached garage, and a balcony. Upgraded laminate wood floor throughout the living room & kitchen located in second floor. Kitchen with upgraded European Quartz counter tops, lots of cabinets for storage, stainless steel sink and appliances. The third floor has plush carpet through all bedrooms. Huge master bath includes laminate floor, double vanities, walk in closet, and shower with glass enclosures. Individual laundry room also located on third floor. Great onsite amenities including community pool and covered BBQ area. Within minutes to parks, grocery stores, Casa Colina Hospital, Claremont Village and Colleges of Claremont. Easy access to 10 & 210 fwy. No pets allowed, except ADA defined service animal. Community Bbq Area Community Pool Community Spa