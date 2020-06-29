Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage and laundry area. Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have any available units?
663 N Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 663 N Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
663 N Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.