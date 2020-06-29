All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 663 N Towne Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
663 N Towne Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 1:20 PM

663 N Towne Avenue

663 North Towne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

663 North Towne Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful unit with great size front yard. great floor plan with living room, dinning room, great kitchen, full size bath, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage and laundry area.
Easy access to shopping area, 10 Fwy, hospital, and western university.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 663 N Towne Avenue have any available units?
663 N Towne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 663 N Towne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
663 N Towne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 663 N Towne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 663 N Towne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 663 N Towne Avenue offers parking.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 663 N Towne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have a pool?
No, 663 N Towne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 663 N Towne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 663 N Towne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 663 N Towne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 663 N Towne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton